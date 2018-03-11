Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Sunday vs. Timberwolves
Iguodala (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Iguodala will be missing a third consecutive contest, as he's yet to shake a lingering wrist sprain. His next shot to play will come on Wednesday against the Lakers, which should give him another two full days off for additional rest and recovery. In Iguodala's absence Sunday, look for Nick Young and Omri Casspi to potentially see elevated roles.
