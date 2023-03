Iguodala (hip) will remain on the sidelines for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Iguodala has been slowly ramping up his workload and was able to get through Tuesday's scrimmage, which indicates he's close, but he'll be sitting out the first leg of the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Friday versus the Pelicans, but considering that he's been out since January, he'll likely be eased back into things once he is eventually cleared.