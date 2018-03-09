Play

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Thursday, questionable Friday

Iguodala (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs but is questionable for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

We knew that Iguodala would be out Thursday, so the real news here is that he's tentatively questionable for Friday's game. More information on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.

