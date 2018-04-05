Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Thursday vs. Pacers

Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Iguodala came into the Thursday with a doubtful designation, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the veteran wing will miss a fourth consecutive game. With the Warriors essentially locked into the No. 2 seed in the West, they'll likely ease Iguodala back into action over the last three games of the season and it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately missed another game or two. Iguodala's absence should create more opportunities for Nick Young (illness) and Kevon Looney.