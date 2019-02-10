Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out vs. Miami
Iguodala (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Heat.
Iguodala's status was up in the air due to left hamstring tightness, and the Warriors have elected to sit him down likely as a precaution. Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko could see an uptick in playing time as a result.
