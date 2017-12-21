Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Iguodala (illness) will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala is dealing with the flu and while he attempted to go through pregame warmups, he's still not feeling well enough to be cleared. Considering it's an illness, Iguodala will likely be back in the lineup in time for Friday's tilt with the Lakers, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for now. With Iguodala out, look for more Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Nick Young, while Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant should run the show offensively.