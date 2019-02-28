Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out with illness
Iguodala will not play in Thursday's game against the Magic due to an illness.
Iguodala will join Kevin Durant (rest) on the sideline Thursday, leaving Golden State fairly light on wing depth. As a result, both Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko should be in line for a significant bump in usage against Orlando, with one of them likely entering the starting lineup.
