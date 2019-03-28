Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 21 minutes in win
Iguodala had four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Iguodala returned to the lineup after receiving Sunday's contest off for rest purposes. While the veteran forward is still capable of filling up a stat sheet in any given game, Iguodala's offensive inconsistencies limit his fantasy value to deeper formats.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.