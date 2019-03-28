Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 21 minutes in win

Iguodala had four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Iguodala returned to the lineup after receiving Sunday's contest off for rest purposes. While the veteran forward is still capable of filling up a stat sheet in any given game, Iguodala's offensive inconsistencies limit his fantasy value to deeper formats.