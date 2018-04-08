Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 22 minutes in return

Iguodala (knee) pitched in four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Iguodala shook off a questionable designation to return after a four-game absence, and he logged what would be considered a normal allotment of minutes in his second-unit role. The 34-year-old has seen a slight downturn in most major categories this season, but he remains a key defensive presence off the bench for head coach Steve Kerr.