Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 22 minutes in return
Iguodala (knee) pitched in four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.
Iguodala shook off a questionable designation to return after a four-game absence, and he logged what would be considered a normal allotment of minutes in his second-unit role. The 34-year-old has seen a slight downturn in most major categories this season, but he remains a key defensive presence off the bench for head coach Steve Kerr.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Pels•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Saturday vs. New Orleans•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful Thursday against Pacers•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....