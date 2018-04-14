Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 23 minutes in start

Iguodala compiled just three points to go with seven rebounds, four assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 victory over the Spurs.

Iguodala moving into the starting lineup Saturday but saw a normal allotment of playing time. The move was likely just a matchup thing and provided some veteran leadership to begin the game. He may or may not remain in the opening five but no matter the case, his role should remain the same.