Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 33 minutes despite knee concern

Iguodala tallied 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over Houston.

Iguodala played 33 minutes during the Game 5 victory, ending with a serviceable line. There had been some concern over a sore knee but he was removed from the injury report prior to the morning shootaround. If Kevin Durant (calf) misses any time, Iguodala would need to take on more responsibility at both ends of the floor, likely meaning an increase to both his playing time and production.