Iguodala closed Thursday's 131-110 loss to the Grizzlies with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 18 minutes.

Iguodala played in his third straight game, although that's really where the positives end. A shell of his former self, Iguodala is really nothing more than a veteran presence, mentoring the younger players in the locker room. It's hard to see him having any sort of tangible impact and so he should remain on waivers in all formats moving forward.