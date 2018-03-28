Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Posts 11 points off bench Tuesday
Iguodala finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 loss to the Pacers.
The veteran wing continues to up his offensive contributions during the Warriors' multitude of key absences, as he's now hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last six games. Iguodala has gotten hot from the field over the last four contests in particular, posting at least a 50.0 percent success rate in three of them. While the late-season surge has been a welcome sight for fantasy owners, the expected Thursday returns of Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (illness) figure to put at least a slight dent in Iguodala's usage.
