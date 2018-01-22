Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practices Monday
Iguodala (calf) participated in Monday's practice, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Iguodala has missed the last two games with a calf injury, though the fact that he went through practice Monday is encouraging for his potential return Tuesday against the Knicks. Coach Steve Kerr indicated Iguodala is fine, but when talking about his availability for Tuesday added "We'll see." For that reason, Iguodala can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest. Patrick McCaw and Nick Young would likely see a few less minutes if Iguodala were to be cleared.
