Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practices Wednesday

Iguodala (back) went through Wednesday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The veteran sat out the team's regular-season opening loss to the Rockets on Tuesday. His back seems to be improved, however, as he went through practice Wednesday. With Draymond Green (knee) set to undergo an MRI and possibly missing time, Iguodala's availability could become much more important in the coming games.

