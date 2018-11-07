Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practicing Wednesday
Iguodala (rest) participated in Wednesday's practice, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala was given Monday's game off for rest. He'll presumably be available Thursday against the Bucks, but official confirmation may not arrive until after morning shootaround.
