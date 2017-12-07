Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Friday

Iguodala (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons.

Iguodala played through the knee injury Monday, posting eight points, eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes. If all goes as planned, look for Iguodala to take the court once again and he'll likely be in line for a significant workload with Steph Curry (ankle) still sidelined.