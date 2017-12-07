Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Friday
Iguodala (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons.
Iguodala played through the knee injury Monday, posting eight points, eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes. If all goes as planned, look for Iguodala to take the court once again and he'll likely be in line for a significant workload with Steph Curry (ankle) still sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will sit out Friday vs. Magic•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.