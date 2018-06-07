Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Game 4
Iguodala (knee) was no longer sporting a limp Thursday and is probable to play in Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Friday, Mark Medina of Mercury News reports.
Iguodala returned to the court in Game 3 on Wednesday after missing six previous contests with a left knee injury. He ended up with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes, clearly being eased back into the action. Iguodala did leave the game right before halftime with a bruise on his right leg, not the originally injured left leg, but was able to return during the second half and play through the pain. Despite showing a significant limp following that contest, he appears to be doing much better a day later and at this point, Iguodala should be ready to go by Friday's contest. The Warriors are officially listing Iguodala as probable on the team's injury report.
