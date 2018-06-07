Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Game 4

Iguodala (knee) was no longer sporting a limp Thursday and is probable to play in Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Friday, Mark Medina of Mercury News reports.

Iguodala returned to the court in Game 3 on Wednesday after missing six previous contests with a left knee injury. He ended up with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes, clearly being eased back into the action. Iguodala did leave the game right before halftime with a bruise on his right leg, not the originally injured left leg, but was able to return during the second half and play through the pain. Despite showing a significant limp following that contest, he appears to be doing much better a day later and at this point, Iguodala should be ready to go by Friday's contest. The Warriors are officially listing Iguodala as probable on the team's injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories