Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Monday

Iguodala is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with a left shoulder contusion.

It's unclear exactly when Iguodala picked up the injury after he played 28 minutes against the Suns, but it doesn't look it's going to cost the veteran any time. With the Warriors banged up, Iguodala will be in line to start for the third straight game in the absence of Kevin Durant.

