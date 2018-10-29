Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Monday
Iguodala is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bulls with left calf tightness.
Iguodala had some calf issues that plagued him at the start of the season, but it looks like his appearance on this injury report is just precautionary. His status will still need to be confirmed before tip-off, but the expectation is that Iguodala is good to go for Monday's contest.
