Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Monday
Iguodala (hip) is probable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala has been sidelined for the last three games with a hip injury, but it looks like he's had enough time off and should be good to go against Memphis. Look for Iguodala's status to be confirmed following shootaround Monday morning.
