Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Monday

Igoudala (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Iguodala's sore left knee has kept him from playing in the Warriors' last two games, but it appears his absence for Sunday's win over the Heat may have been mostly due to it being the front end of a back-to-back set. With Iguodala likely back in the fold Monday, Omri Casspi (25 minutes Sunday) and Patrick McCaw (19 minutes) could see their playing time take substantial hits.