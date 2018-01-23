Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Tuesday
Iguodala (calf) is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.
After going through practice Monday, Iguodala is considered probable for Tuesday. Iguodala has missed the past two games, however being listed as probable coupled with a successful practice Monday likely means that Iguodala's calf shouldn't be much of an issue anymore.
