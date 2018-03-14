Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Wednesday
Iguodala (wrist) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Iguodala has missed the last three games with a sprained left wrist, but with a week off for rest and recovery, appears likely to make his return Wednesday. With Steph Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (shoulder) out, as well as Klay Thompson (thumb) listed as questionable, Iguodala could be in line for a hefty workload despite being fresh off an injury. Look for another update to be provided following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
