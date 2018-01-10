Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Wednesday
Iguodala (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Iguodala has been dealing with some soreness in his left knee of late, but has still logged 30-plus minutes in two of his last three games. He'll return to the Warriors' injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest as a precautionary measure, though he's fully expected to take the court as usual. Look for final confirmation on Iguodala's availability following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
