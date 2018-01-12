Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Friday in Milwaukee

Iguodala (knee) is probable for Friday's tilt against the Bucks.

Iguodala continues to battle knee soreness, though he played through Wednesday's contest against the Clippers, seeing 29 minutes and posting nine points, three steals, two assists and one rebound. More word on his availability may emerge after Friday's morning shootaround.

