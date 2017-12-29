Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Friday with left knee soreness

Iguodala is probable for Friday's contest against the Hornets due to left knee soreness.

This is the first news of the veteran dealing with an injury, which likely occurred during Wednesday's contest against the Jazz. If he's unexpectedly ruled out or limited, Nick Young and Patrick McCaw are strong candidates to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories