Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Friday with left knee soreness
Iguodala is probable for Friday's contest against the Hornets due to left knee soreness.
This is the first news of the veteran dealing with an injury, which likely occurred during Wednesday's contest against the Jazz. If he's unexpectedly ruled out or limited, Nick Young and Patrick McCaw are strong candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with sore back•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Friday vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Did not practice Thursday•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...