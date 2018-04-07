Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Saturday vs. New Orleans
Iguodala (knee) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Pelicans.
The veteran has missed the past four games as a result of knee soreness, though it appears he'll likely be able to find his way back onto the court Saturday. Look for more information to arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
