Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Saturday
Iguodala is probable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies due to left knee soreness.
Iguodala was probable for Friday's contest as well but ended up playing 28 minutes. He's struggled to score as of late, combining for five points over his last two games.
