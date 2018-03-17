Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with knee bruise
Iguodala is probable for Saturday's contest against the Suns due to a left knee contusion.
Iguodala picked up a bruised knee during Friday's contest against the Kings, though still managed to play 31 minutes. More information on his status should arrive as the team continues to ramp up activities throughout the day leading to tipoff.
