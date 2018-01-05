Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with knee soreness Saturday

Iguodala is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers due to left knee soreness.

Iguodala drew the start Thursday for the injured Kevin Durant (calf), logging 31 minutes, but coming out of the contest with some knee soreness. That said, there's no indication it's anything that will probably keep the veteran from playing Saturday. Look for more information following the team's morning shootaround.

