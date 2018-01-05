Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with knee soreness Saturday
Iguodala is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers due to left knee soreness.
Iguodala drew the start Thursday for the injured Kevin Durant (calf), logging 31 minutes, but coming out of the contest with some knee soreness. That said, there's no indication it's anything that will probably keep the veteran from playing Saturday. Look for more information following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Off injury report Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Wednesday at Dallas•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...