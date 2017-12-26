Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with sore back

Iguodala is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Utah due to a sore lower back, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, and the probable designation is likely just precautionary. Still, look for a more definitive update after shootaround Wednesday.

