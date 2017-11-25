Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with sore knee Saturday

Iguodala is probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans with a sore left knee, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala likely suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Bulls, as he played just 17 minutes and there was no news of an injury before the contest. That said, he's probable, so it seems minor overall. Look for more updates as the team ramps up their activity prior to tipoff.