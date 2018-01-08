Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probably for Monday's contest
Iguodala is probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee and hip soreness.
Iguodala has been banged up recently, but has been able to play through his ailments. That trend should continue against the Nuggets barring a heightening of the soreness. With Kevin Durant (calf) questionable Monday, Iguodala could be in line for additional minutes at forward for the Warriors.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play vs. Clips•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with knee soreness Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Off injury report Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Wednesday at Dallas•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...