Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probably for Monday's contest

Iguodala is probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee and hip soreness.

Iguodala has been banged up recently, but has been able to play through his ailments. That trend should continue against the Nuggets barring a heightening of the soreness. With Kevin Durant (calf) questionable Monday, Iguodala could be in line for additional minutes at forward for the Warriors.

