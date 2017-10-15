Play

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable as season opener approaches

Iguodala (back) is questionable for Tuesday's season opener against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

More information regarding Iguodala's availability should be available in the near future. However, there's no reason to believe that he's dealing with a serious injury, so even if Iguodala is limited for Tuesday's game he should return to full health fairly soon.

