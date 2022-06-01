Iguodala (neck) is questionable for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Iguodala was able to go through full practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, so there looks to be a good chance that he'll be back in uniform for Game 1. If that's the case, it would mark his first action since Game 4 of the Warriors' first-round series against Denver.
