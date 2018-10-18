Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Friday

Iguodala (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice and is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala left Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to left calf tightness, and it is still hampering him two days later. The fact that Iguodala was held out of practice entirely surely is not a good sign, but the Warriors should have another update on his status following shootaround Friday morning.