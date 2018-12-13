Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Friday
Iguodala (hip) not participate in Thursday's practice and is questionable for Friday's game in Sacramento, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Iguodala has missed the last two games due to right hip tightness, but despite not practicing Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr insists he's not concerned with the veteran's health. Look for another update on Iguodala to come following shootaround Friday morning.
