Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Friday

Iguodala (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Pelicans.

After sitting out the regular-season opener, Iguodala was able to take part in practice on Wednesday, so it appears he's trending in the right direction for a return. Still, the Warriors are entering the weekend on a back-to-back set, so that could prompt coach Steve Kerr to rest Iguodala for one, or both of those contests. For now, consider Iguodala questionable, though another update should be provided after Friday's morning shootaround.