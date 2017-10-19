Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Friday
Iguodala (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Pelicans.
After sitting out the regular-season opener, Iguodala was able to take part in practice on Wednesday, so it appears he's trending in the right direction for a return. Still, the Warriors are entering the weekend on a back-to-back set, so that could prompt coach Steve Kerr to rest Iguodala for one, or both of those contests. For now, consider Iguodala questionable, though another update should be provided after Friday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practices Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practices, remains questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable as season opener approaches•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Friday with back strain•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will sign offer from Golden State•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....