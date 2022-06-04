Iguodala (neck) is questionable for Sunday's Game 2 against the Celtics.
Iguodala saw 12 minutes in Game 1 -- his first action since Game 4 of the first round against the Nuggets. He posted seven points and three assists in his return. It seems possible, if not likely, that the questionable tag is out of an abundance of caution rather than a true reflection of his chances to see the floor.
