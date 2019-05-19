Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Game 4

Iguodala (calf) is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Blazers,Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

An MRI on Iguodala's calf came back negative, but the Warriors will continue to keep an eye on his status as the potential series-clinching game approaches.

