Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Game 6

Iguodala's (knee) status for Saturday's Game 6 against the Rockets is yet to be clarified, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Iguodala has missed the last two games while nursing a bruised knee, and while coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that the veteran has improved "incrementally," he noted that he has "no idea" whether Iguodala will be available Saturday night. Iguodala will likely take it easy during Friday's light practice, with a more definitive update expected at shootaround Saturday.