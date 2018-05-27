Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Game 7

Iguodala (knee) is questionable for Game 7 on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala has missed the last three games of the series after banging knees with another player during Game 3. Without Iguodala available, head coach Steve Kerr has replaced him in the starting lineup with Kevon Looney while leaning a bit more heavily on the Warriors' other starters to cover Iguodala's minutes.