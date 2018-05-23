Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Thursday

Iguodala is listed as questionable for Game 5 on Thursday against the Rockets.

Iguodala missed Game 4 on Tuesday as he dealt with a knee bruise. He was ruled questionable before that game, however was still unable to go, making it hard to tell if whether or not he'll be able to go Thursday. If Iguodala is to miss Game 5 on Thursday, expect Kevon Looney and Nick Young to see an increased role. More information on Iguodala's status should come out throughout the day on Thursday.