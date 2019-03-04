Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Tuesday
Iguodala is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
It's not exactly clear what is ailing Iguodala, but the report indicates he is a little banged up, and was rested at Monday's practice. His status for Tuesday's contest will be determined at some point between the end of the Warriors' morning shootaround and tip-off.
