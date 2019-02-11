Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Tuesday
Iguodala (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Iguodala is still battling a tight left hamstring and is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game as a result. He'll likely test the issue out during Tuesday's shootaround before a final decision is made regarding his availability.
