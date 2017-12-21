Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Friday vs. Lakers

Iguodala (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Lakers.

Iguodala missed Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies and Thursday's practice while recovering from an illness. It's apparently not too serious, however, as he's being tentatively considered questionable for Friday's matchup. More word should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.

