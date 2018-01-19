Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Saturday vs. Houston

Iguodala (calf) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Rockets.

Iguodala sat out Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls due to a left calf bruise, which has improved enough to mark him questionable a day in advance of Saturday's contest. More information on the injury and Iguodala's status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.

