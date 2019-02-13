Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Blazers
Iguodala is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to load management, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
It's possible coach Steve Kerr will opt to rest the veteran on the second half of a back-to-back set, which happens to be the final game before the All-Star break. If Iguodala ends up in street clothes, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko figure to see extra run.
