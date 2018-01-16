Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Bulls
Iguodala (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Iguodala appears to have picked up a left calf contusion during Monday's win over the Caveliers, leaving his status for Wednesday's tilt up in the air. The Warriors will likely wait until Iguodala goes through a pregame workout before determining his status, so expect another update after the team's shootaround Wednesday morning. If he's held out, look for Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi to see increased run.
